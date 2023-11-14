SHAFAQNA-More Palestinians killed as Israeli attacks on Gaza continue.

More than 30 people killed in northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp after Israeli strikes hit at least 12 homes.

Hospitals in northern Gaza have been forced to shut down as Israeli forces continue to attack medical facilities.

More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at more than 1,200.

Israel and Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, have been engaging in fierce urban combat around Gaza City.

Source: aljazeera

