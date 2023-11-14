English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

More Palestinians killed as Israeli attacks on Gaza continue

0
Israeli attacks on Gaza continue

SHAFAQNA-More Palestinians killed as Israeli attacks on Gaza continue.

More than 30 people killed in northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp after Israeli strikes hit at least 12 homes.
Hospitals in northern Gaza have been forced to shut down as Israeli forces continue to attack medical facilities.
More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at more than 1,200.

Israel and Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, have been engaging in fierce urban combat around Gaza City.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Indian Muslims boycott Israeli product

asadian

Report: Anti-Muslim bigotry pervades USA’s discourse on Palestine

asadian

UNRWA: Only 3% of required humanitarian aid entered Gaza Strip

asadian

Israeli army deletes post saying ‘ambulances & hospitals are legitimate targets’

asadian

Amnesty International: EU leaders must call for ceasefire now to protect civilians in Gaza

asadian

14 overnight Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.