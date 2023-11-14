English
International Shia News Agency
Indian Muslims boycott Israeli product

Indian Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Some Muslim shopkeepers in India have decided to no longer stock Israeli and US products in support of the people of Palestine – and it’s started a movement among the local community.

Al Jazeera reported that shopkeepers say their customers are now seeking alternative brands.

More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

