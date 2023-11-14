Indian Muslims boycott Israeli product

SHAFAQNA-Some Muslim shopkeepers in India have decided to no longer stock Israeli and US products in support of the people of Palestine – and it’s started a movement among the local community.
Al Jazeera reported that shopkeepers say their customers are now seeking alternative brands.
More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
Source: aljazeera