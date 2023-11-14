HRW: Israel’s strikes on Gaza hospitals should be investigated as war crimes

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s repeated unlawful strike on medical facilities, health personnel and ambulances in Gaza should be “investigated as war crimes”,Human Rights Watch has said.

The Israeli military’s “apparently unlawful attacks” are further destroying Gaza’s healthcare system at a time when medics have unprecedented numbers of severely injured patients, and hospitals have run out of medicine and basic equipment, the group said on Tuesday.

“Despite the Israeli military’s claims on November 5, 2023, of ‘Hamas’s cynical use of hospitals’, no evidence put forward would justify depriving hospitals and ambulances of their protected status under international humanitarian law,” HRW added.

A war crime is a serious violation of international humanitarian law, committed with criminal intent. HRW urged the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel’s actions

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com