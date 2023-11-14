Science Daily: Production of ammonia for fertilizers on farms using environmentally friendly technologies

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Producing ammonia for fertilizer, which produces one of the highest carbon dioxide emissions of any industrial process, will soon be possible on farms using low-cost, energy-saving and environmentally friendly technologies.

According to Science Daily, UNSW Sydney researchers and their colleagues have developed an innovative technique for the sustainable large-scale production of ammonia. So far, ammonia production has depended on high-energy processes that leave a huge global carbon footprint – temperatures over 400°C and pressures over 200 atmospheres, which account for 2 percent of the world’s energy and 1.8 percent of its CO2.



But researchers have found a method that dramatically increases energy efficiency while making environmentally friendly ammonia economically viable. The new technology eliminates the need for high temperature, high pressure and extensive infrastructure in ammonia production.



In a paper recently published in the journal Applied Catalysis B: Environment, the authors show that the process they developed enables large-scale synthesis of green ammonia by increasing energy efficiency and production speed.

Source: Science Daily

www.shafaqna.com