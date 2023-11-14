Sharp increase in cost of living index in Palestine as a result of Israel aggression

SHAFAQNA- The overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Palestine during October recorded a sharp increase of 2.57% compared with September a result of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza, today (14 Nov. 2023) said the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

The overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Palestine during October recorded a sharp increase of 11.99% in the Gaza Strip, by 0.49% in Jerusalem, and with a slight increase by 0.09% in the West Bank.

The Palestinian CPI during October 2023 increased by 7.21% compared with October 2022 (14.59% in the Gaza Strip, 5.38% in the West Bank, and by 4.69% in Jerusalem).

The changes in Palestinian CPI during October 2023 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure subgroups compared with the previous month.

