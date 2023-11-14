Nature: ‘Base editing’ to control cholesterol levels shown promising results

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The first human trials of a precision gene editing technique called base editing have shown promising results in controlling cholesterol levels.
According to Nature, This injects people with a treatment called VERVE-101, which permanently turns off a gene in the liver called PCSK9. This gene controls levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, a major factor in heart disease.
Verve Therapeutics, Boston, Massachusetts, the biotechnology company behind the treatment, reported that a single injection of VERVE-101 reduced blood LDL by up to 55% in trial participants, who have a disease that causes lifelong high LDL levels.
But the results also attracted criticism. Two serious adverse events during the trial, including one death, raised safety concerns, and Verve’s share price fell nearly 40% after the results were announced, despite their promises.
Source: Nature