Israel’s war on Gaza is dividing political parties in both USA & UK

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s war on Gaza is dividing political parties in both the USA and UK.

In America, Joe Biden is trying to keep the Democratic coalition together in the face of bad polls, even as some lawmakers (notably Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib) accuse the US of enabling “genocide.”

Pandering to their evangelical base, Republicans accuse Biden of being less than all-in for Israel.The party of Jewish Space Lasers can hardly claim the moral high ground. Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and failed speaker candidate Tom Emmer both had suggested that George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, and Tom Steyer would “buy” the midterm elections for Democrats.

No ancient stereotypes here: It’s the merest coincidence that all three of those guys are both Jewish and rich.

Pro-Palestine solidarity in the UK has caused a crisis within Britain’s two main political parties, with the Conservatives seeking to suppress popular activism and Labour divided over whether to call for a ceasefire.

From weekend marches and sit-ins at train stations to protests at weapons factories and university lecture walkouts, the United Kingdom has seen escalating activism sparked by the harrowing events unfolding in Gaza.

On Saturday, what was dubbed one of the UK’s biggest-ever protests attracted hundreds of thousands of protestors demanding a ceasefire.

Last week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s calls to ban the weekend’s pro-Palestine protests and the call for the immediate jailing of anyone who vandalises the Cenotaph during Armistice Day, a prominent war memorial in London, were seen by many as deliberately divisive. She has also repeatedly called protests calling for a ceasefire “hate marches”.

The UK opposition Labour Party has put pressure on the government to back an ICC probe into Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Source: newarab, floridaphoenix

