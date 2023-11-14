Gaza: Hundreds buried in mass grave in Shifa hospital

SHAFAQNA-The health system is unable to provide adequate services to the wounded and patients amid the tragic killing of 40 Patients at al-Shifa Hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the health crisis in the Gaza Strip has reached ‘catastrophic proportions’, stressing that medical teams are facing depletion and exhaustion with the Israeli aggression and total blockade tightening for 39 consecutive days,

The ministry’s spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qidra, announced that the health system is unable to provide adequate services to the wounded and patients, revealing the tragic killing of 40 Patients at al-Shifa Hospital.

Concerns are particularly heightened for premature babies who have been relocated to intensive care following coordination between the ministry and the Red Cross, he added.

Al-Qidra underscored that al-Shifa Hospital, housing around 10,000 people, including displaced families without adequate protection, faces severe challenges. Israeli snipers continue to target anyone attempting to evacuate the area.

The director of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital said on Tuesday that 179 people, including babies and patients who died in the intensive care unit, had been buried in a “mass grave” at the hospital complex.

“We were forced to bury them in a mass grave,” said Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiyah, adding that seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those buried after the hospital’s fuel supplies ran out.

Sources: newarab, almayadeen

