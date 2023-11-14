Over 400 USA officials sign letter against Biden’s Israel policy

SHAFAQNA-The signatories, who represent over forty federal institutions, are a reflection of rising dissatisfaction inside the administration over its backing of “Israel’s” military aggression in Gaza.

In a letter to President Biden on Tuesday, more than 400 political appointees and employees from over 40 government departments expressed their disapproval of his blind support for “Israel” and its war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The letter urges Biden to push for a ceasefire and pressure “Israel” to allow humanitarian aid and is part of a larger campaign of dissatisfaction with Biden’s support for the occupation.

Previously, an open letter was signed by over a thousand employees of the US Agency for International Development, in addition to three internal memos addressed to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, signed by numerous State Department employees.

The USAID letter clarifies that the signatories are anonymous because of “concern for our personal safety and risk of potentially losing our jobs” and is the same as the one that was sent in on Tuesday. The identities of persons who signed the State Department dissent cables must be made public, but those cables have not been released publicly.

