Türkiye readiness for reconstruction of Afghanistan’s examination system

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- Chargé d’affaires from Türkiye ’s embassy in Kabul states that their country desires to expand relations with Afghanistan and intends to collaborate in various sectors, particularly in capacity building. They also express readiness for the reconstruction of Afghanistan’s examination system.

According to the Chargé d’affaires’ news agency in Afghanistan, Türkiye ’s Charge d’Affaires stated: Türkiye aims to establish connections with Afghanistan in every field. Education is a priority for us. We seek to share our years of experience with Afghanistan and place greater emphasis on capacity building.

Yil Shingon, the Deputy Director of the National Examination Board of Türkiye, said: We have several years of experience in exam administration. Precision and accuracy are the most important principles for us. We prepare more than five thousand non-repeating questions each year and aim to share this experience with Afghanistan as well.

However, officials from the Taliban’s National Examination Board state that they face budget and resource constraints in the examination administration. Currently, they express the intention to transform the system to a Turkish model.

