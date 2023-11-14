Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “New Proposal for Transferring Part of the Population from Northern Gaza to the United States, Europe, and Some Arab Countries.”

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian and Western diplomatic sources in Cairo revealed in a conversation with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “The Western and American plan to reduce the high population density in the Gaza Strip, following the decrease in the chances of relocating its people to the Sinai Province due to Egypt’s opposition.”

An Egyptian diplomatic source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “In the past few hours, we witnessed a new proposal for the post-ceasefire phase regarding Israeli incursions into Gaza, aiming to reduce population density in the strip through multiple stages, excluding the idea of relocating or resettling them in neighboring countries.”

The source explained, “The new proposal is based on offering extensive facilities to the residents of the Gaza Strip, through residence permits and job opportunities, in the United States and some European countries that are supportive of this proposal, as well as some Arab countries, provided that the priority of this proposal includes the residents of northern Gaza.”

A plan to accept thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip

According to this source, this proposal has been presented “within the framework of medium-term plans” and emphasized: “Arab countries in the region, by accepting several thousand residents of the Gaza Strip, have shown their willingness to cooperate within this framework with the United States government.”

In this context, an Egyptian diplomatic source emphasized: “Given the rejection of this idea by Egyptian decision-making bodies, the chance of resettling the people of the Gaza Strip in Egypt has weakened. The Egyptian side has emphasized that if insistence is placed on the plan to transfer the people of the Gaza Strip to Egypt, it will open the door to significant security disturbances, adversely affecting Israel, contrary to the expectations of the U.S. government and Western powers, and will not contribute to Israel’s security.”

In this regard, a Western diplomat in Cairo, who preferred not to disclose their name, said in an interview with The New Arab: “The proposal to provide facilities for the transfer of Gaza residents for work and residence outside it, with the acceptance of some European capitals, has been put forward. Of course, this proposal will definitely come with conditions to prevent the infiltration of individuals with extremist ideologies.”

This Western source noted, “This proposal has been presented to Arab countries but is still in the discussion and review stage. However, it can be said that it is an acceptable proposal, especially since these Arab countries need a considerable number of workers and labor force.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian