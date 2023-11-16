Iranian MP: Secretary General of UN shall “take step to equip world to confront Israel’s crimes”

SHAFAQNA– A member of Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy of Parliament of Iran stated that international organizations should fulfill their duties against Israel crimes. He said: if the Secretary General of the United Nations wants to maintain the position considered for him in the Charter of the United Nations, he should take step to equip the whole world to confront this genocide and war crimes and if he is unable to do so, he should resign.

In an interview with Shafaqna, Abbas Moqtadaei condemned Israel’s attack on Gaza and asserted: the issue of Gaza is an international human issue and not only associates with this generation but also the future of humanity. In such states, institutions that have legal missions to prevent war crime or genocide must fulfill their duties quickly. The “United Nations” and the “the Charter of the United Nations” have specified responsibilities and missions in this regard. Moreover, the subject of self-defense and self-help has been recognized in international law, but it does not mean that other sectors do not have any responsibility.

He continued: now besides these cases that are related to international law, the issue of inherent mission of the Security Council, inherent responsibility of the United Nations General Assembly and Secretary General of the United Nations as the highest political authority in the United Nations has been ignored. Violation of peace and disregarding Fourth Geneva Convention and its supplementary protocols, etc., are all cases that lead us to the point that international institutions were either unable to carry out their missions or did not fulfill their inherent responsibility under the influence of powers such as the US and England.

The member of the Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy of Parliament of Iran stated: for this reason, we believe that if Secretary General of the United Nations wants to preserve the honor intended for him in the charter, he shall equip the whole world to confront this genocide and war crimes or if he is unable to do so, he shall resign. Resignation of the Secretary General of the United Nations can be a flip to the whole international institutions to fulfill their inherent obligations and existential missions.

By referring to the parliament’s performance in preventing Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Mr. Moqtadaei told Shafaqna: The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Consultative Assembly have used all their efforts so that international awareness occurs. Our presence in international forums and sending teams from the Islamic Consultative Assembly to travel to countries where they can play a role as well as negotiations of the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran and holding ambassadors’ convention in Tehran at the place of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission are just one part of the measures that the parliament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other institutions including the President have performed.

In the end, he pointed out: we announced clearly that we oppose genocide and war crimes, but as a basic measure, the source of genocide and crime must be purified, and the Zionist regime as a group that destroys international order and security must be punished.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com