Israeli forces raid Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital, interrogate patients

SHAFAQNA-Israeli forces raid al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the largest medical complex in the Strip, where thousands have taken shelter.

Doctors at al-Shifa say Israeli raid fuelling fear among thousands of patients, displaced people in hospital complex.

Raid follows days of heavy attacks on the area, where thousands of displaced people and patients are sheltering.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Gaza confirmed that there were martyrs and wounded in the Israeli attacks on al-Shifa Hospital at dawn today, coinciding with raids launched by the occupation on the hospital courtyards.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent added that a large number of occupation forces entered al-Shifa wards, detained and handcuffed many doctors and refugees.

Hamas denies it is using hospitals in Gaza, such as al-Shifa, as command centres, accusing Israel and the United States of trying to justify “brutal massacres“.

About 700 patients remain at the hospital, including about 100 in critical condition. More than 1,000 medical staff are also trapped on site, but they are unable to treat patients due to a shortage of medicine and fuel.

Thousands of civilians displaced by Israel’s five-week bombardment of Gaza, are also inside al-Shifa Hospital.

More than 11,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at more than 1,200.

Source: aljazeera, almayadeen

