Ilhan Omar to introduce bill in Congress against multi-million-dollar US military package to Israel

US military package to Israel

SHAFAQNA-Representative Ilhan Omar plans to introduce a bill this week that would disapprove of a multi-million-dollar US military package to Israel, which would mark the first such dissent by a member of US Congress.

The package that Omar is reportedly opposing is a proposal by President Joe Biden’s administration for a US$320 million package of bombs for Israel, which the Huffington Post describes as “the first congressional challenge to the US’s policy of uninterrupted and expanding military support for Israel amid its devastating campaign in Gaza.”

The bill is expected to be introduced by Wednesday and will be known as a “resolution of disapproval” about the military package. Several Democratic co-sponsors are expected for the bill.

