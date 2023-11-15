English
Belgium: Israeli Oct. 7 ‘propaganda’ film banned in parliament

SHAFAQNA-The Belgian Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations says that Israeli-made film is propaganda intended to cover up war crimes.

The President of the Belgian Parliament shut down a request by the Israeli Ambassador to the country to screen the occupation entity’s self-produced film regarding the events on October 7, and called out the Israeli atrocities in Gaza, describing them as “war crimes.”

Another attempt by Israeli ambassador Edith Rozentzweig-Abu to screen a shortened version of the film to the Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations also faced a stark refusal, on the grounds that it is Israeli “propaganda intended to cover up war crimes.”

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

