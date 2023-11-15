English
Save the Children: Nearly 15,000 babies expected to be born ‘into crisis’ in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Nearly 15,000 babies are expected to be born in Gaza between Oct. 7 and the end of 2023, all of them at “grave risk amid escalating violence”, Save the Children said Tuesday.

“About 15% of women giving birth are likely to experience pregnancy or birth-related complications,” the humanitarian organization said in a press release.

Their projection is based on recent UN data estimating that around 180 women give birth each day in the besieged Palestinian enclave and accounts for the rates of multiple births in the occupied Palestinian territory.

“Clean water is scarce, food and medicines are running low, and pregnant or breastfeeding women are struggling to find food. Hospitals and health facilities already facing severe shortages are under attack, putting thousands of patients, including pregnant women and newborns, in grave danger,” the statement noted.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

