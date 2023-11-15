English
International Shia News Agency
Germany: Museum Folkwang cancels curator’s show for pro-Palestine post

Museum cancels curator's show

SHAFAQNA-According to the museum director, the artist put the museum “in a situation that the museum might be considered to support antisemitic tendencies and voices that question the very right of existence of the state Israel.”

The Museum Folkwang in Essen, Germany, canceled part of a planned group show after a curator’s engagement with pro-Palestine content on social media. Anaïs Duplan, who is a writer, professor, and curator, posted screenshots of an email on Instagram sent from Museum Folkwang director Peter Gorschlüter stating that the institution decided to “suspend” his “collaboration.”

The email states, “We noticed that you shared and commented on a number of posts on your Instagram channel in the light of the current situation in Israel and Gaza. From our perspective some of these posts are unacceptable. These posts do not acknowledge the terroristic attack of [Hamas] and consider the Israeli military occupation in Gaza a genocide.”

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

