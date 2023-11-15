Israeli forces escalate attacks on Jenin camp since 7 October

SHAFAQNA-As of 6 October, 76 Palestinians out of the more than 240 Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year by Israeli forces were killed in Jenin; since 7 October, the Israeli army and settlers have killed 186 Palestinian.

This past Sunday, 12 November, Palestinians in Jenin mourned 19-year-old Ameer Arqawi, who was killed by the Israeli army in the Jenin refugee camp a day before. The teenager was the second Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the Jenin area since last weekend, after 22-year-old Wesam Hamran scummed to his wounds in the town of Arraba, near Jenin.

Israeli forces have increased violent and deadly raids across the occupied West Bank, particularly on Jenin since 7 October, where at least five raids occurred in the past month, killing more than 20 Palestinians, mainly in the Jenin refugee camp, in addition to the use of airstrikes.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com