UN: Afghan refugees returned from Pakistan are in very bad condition

SHAFAQNA- Most of the Afghan refugees returned home from Pakistan are in very bad condition, according to UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for Afghanistan.

“Today, I’m here at the border with Pakistan in Torkham and I’m witnessing thousands of Afghans returning from Pakistan to Afghanistan,” Daniel Endres, said on Tuesday on social media platform X.

“Most of them are in a very bad condition. They had to wait for days to reach here,” Endres added.

“Since mid-September, a staggering 327.4K undocumented Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This sudden influx is putting immense pressure on already strained resources and capacity, including shelter and basic services. Additional support is urgently required,” said the UN official.

“It is a huge challenge for us to respond to the returnees from Pakistan in this very moment. And huge numbers are coming,” he pointed out.

Emphasizing the importance of finding a temporary solution, he said: “Give them cash grants, food, water, it will be a major challenge above all for the women, for the children.”

Source:Anadolu Agency