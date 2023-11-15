AA: European leaders fighting antisemitism with Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-Antisemitism and Islamophobia are two sides of the same coin. European leaders’ attempt to ostensibly fight antisemitism by defending Israel’s right to kill 11,180​​​​​​​ Palestinians is nothing but the latest perversion of a necessary struggle against racism.

While European elites light up their national monuments and government buildings with the Israeli flag in solidarity, the Palestinian flag is waved by the masses on the streets of European cities

This entanglement only started to crack with the establishment of Israel, which was much less a Jewish project than a Zionist project born in the cradle of white European nationalism. With Israel, Jews became whitened and Israel today is largely embraced by many European political elites as part and parcel of a newly invented post-1948 Judeo-Christian “tradition.”

However, while many European governments have largely criticized Hamas for its attack while simultaneously endorsing the Israeli killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, many European leaders seem to focus not on the repercussions this has on people rallying for Palestine, but only on casualties on the side of Israel. While European elites light up their national monuments and government buildings with the Israeli flag in solidarity, the Palestinian flag is waved by the masses on the streets of European cities. But rather than listening to their constituencies, pro-Palestinian rallies are being met with bans and vilification.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com