Biden has been under pressure to respond to antisemitism & Islamophobia incidents on college

SHAFAQNA-USA President Joe Biden has been under pressure to respond to mounting antisemitism & Islamophobia incidents on college campuses.

The Biden administration is rolling out new tools Tuesday to address the continued rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses nationwide following the outbreak of the Israel-Palestine war last month, according to a White House official.

Among the materials are a list of resources from the Education Department for students, parents and staff members aimed at preventing antisemitism and Islamophobia in all school levels, from elementary to college.

The two guides, one meant for young students and one for higher education institutions, were put together by the National Center for Safe and Supportive Learning Environments, a technical assistance center funded by the Education Department, the White House said.

Source: nbcnews

