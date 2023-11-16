Afghanistan representative at UN: Any ethnic debate and separatism strongly condemned

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- In response to the National Congress Party’s assessment regarding the political system change in Afghanistan, Nasir Ahmad Faqih, the acting representative of Afghanistan at the United Nations, states that “any attempt to fuel ethnic discussions and separatist tendencies goes against the supreme interests of the country and is strongly condemned and rejected.

Nasir Ahmad Faqih made these statements on Sunday night, 13th of November, on his social media page, according to the Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency.

According to him, choosing the type of system, including the civil and political rights of Afghan citizens, is within the competence of the Afghan people, and exercising this right is their prerogative.

It’s worth noting that the National Congress Party, led by Latif Pedram, a former member of the parliament of the previous government, released the results of its own survey on Monday, the 13th November, regarding the Afghan people’s preferences for the country’s political system.

According to this party, more than 103,000 individuals from over 71 countries participated in this survey.

According to the claim of this survey, 81% of respondents are Persian speakers, and around seven percent are Pashto speakers who participated in the survey.

The National Congress Party claims that 46% of the people support separation, and approximately 44% endorse a federal system in Afghanistan, according to their survey.

The National Congress Party has repeatedly proposed changing the political system from a presidential system to a federal republic in the previous government. According to this party, it grants autonomy to self-governing regions.

This party states that a federal republic is a solution for the fair distribution of power in Afghanistan.

