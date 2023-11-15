UN’s Aid Chief: Gaza ‘Carnage’ Must End

SHAFAQNA- In a statement, Martin Griffiths said that the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival.

The UN’s Humanitarian Head requested prompt action to “rein in the carnage” in Gaza on Wednesday (15 Nov. 2023), suggesting a proposal to assist in alleviating the crisis in the Palestinian Strip.

In a statement, Martin Griffiths expressed that the carnage “reaches new levels of horror every day,” while “the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival.”

Griffiths expressed that “this cannot be allowed to continue.” He proposed a 10-point proposal to assist in alleviating the humanitarian crisis, including a request for a ceasefire.

USA’s complicity in Israeli attacks on hospitals clear

The USA has been parroting Israel’s official lines – I should say, official lies – from the very, very outset, and they have not stopped doing that since.

And even when in the past few days some daylight between the two has appeared … on the question of no occupation of Gaza, no bombing of hospitals, at the same time, it was giving Israel the excuse, it was giving Israel the support and basically the backing to bomb hospitals by saying that Hamas is in and within and under and above perhaps, hospitals and schools.

So while the United States pretends to be an outsider to this – and in fact some American officials said: ‘You know Israel is the one that’s waging the war, we’re just advising’ – that’s humbug.

UN’s Security Council set to vote on fifth resolution on Israel-Gaza war

The resolution, introduced by Malta, calls for “extended humanitarian pauses”, unfettered aid delivery, medical evacuations, and the unconditional release of captives held in Gaza. It also stresses the need for all parties to comply with international humanitarian law.

Four previous votes related to the conflict have failed in the Security Council, where the Untied States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom wield veto power as permanent members of the 15-member body.

