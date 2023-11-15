UK: Supreme Court rejects government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

SHAFAQNA– The UK’s Supreme Court on Wednesday (15 Nov. 2023) Rejected he government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The controversial plan that seeks to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda while their claims are being assessed was ruled unlawful by the highest court, as they found the East African country is not a safe place for asylum seekers to be housed.

The court’s judges unanimously upheld a Court of Appeal decision that the policy was unlawful. Announcing the order, Supreme Court President Lord Reed said that there was a “real risk” migrants could be sent from Rwanda to the places they fled from.

Following the ruling, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released a statement, saying it was not the outcome they wanted, however he added that his government is still “completely committed to stopping the boats.”

Source: Anadolu Agency