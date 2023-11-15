English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UK: Supreme Court rejects government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

0

SHAFAQNA– The UK’s Supreme Court on Wednesday (15 Nov. 2023) Rejected he government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The controversial plan that seeks to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda while their claims are being assessed was ruled unlawful by the highest court, as they found the East African country is not a safe place for asylum seekers to be housed.

The court’s judges unanimously upheld a Court of Appeal decision that the policy was unlawful. Announcing the order, Supreme Court President Lord Reed said that there was a “real risk” migrants could be sent from Rwanda to the places they fled from.

Following the ruling, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released a statement, saying it was not the outcome they wanted, however he added that his government is still “completely committed to stopping the boats.”

Source: Anadolu Agency

Related posts

UK Officials Ban Pro-Palestine Chants

asadian

World Halal Food Festival held at the London Stadium

asadian

London: Junior doctors hold rally to demand better working conditions

asadian

At least 11 migrants killed off the coast of Tunisia & Western Sahara

asadian

UK began moving asylum seekers to barge

asadian

Innocent man jailed for 17 years leaves UK

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.