International Shia News Agency
South Africa Calls for stopping crime against humanity in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-“ I think the world has seen enough, and it is time for the most powerful in the world to put a stop to this horror that Israel is unfolding against the people of Palestine,” South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has said.

“It is only countries that have influence over Israel who can stop this real crime against humanity that we are seeing right before our eyes.”

The Palestinian people experience conditions similar to those in apartheid South Africa, she added.

South Africa has been outspoken about the plight of Palestinians and recalled its diplomats from Israel this month, as the death toll from Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continues to climb.

Source: Al Jazeera

