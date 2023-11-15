Nature: Why teachers should explore the potential of ChatGPT despite the risks

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Many teachers fear that the rise of ChatGPT will make it easier for students to cheat on assignments. But Beghetto in Tempe and others are exploring the potential of large-scale language models (LLM) like ChatGPT as tools to improve education.

According to Nature, using LLM to read and summarize large sections of text can save students and teachers time, and help them focus more on discussion and learning. ChatGPT’s ability to clearly discuss almost any topic raises the prospect of using LLM to create personalized conversational educational experiences. Some educators see them as potential “thinking partners,” which can cost less than a tutor and, unlike humans, are always available. Such AI partners could be used to guide students step-by-step toward solving a problem, stimulate critical thinking, or, as in the case of Beghetto’s experiment, increase user creativity and expand the possibilities considered. Jules White, director of the Future of Learning and Generative Artificial Intelligence Initiative at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, calls ChatGPT an “exoskeleton for the mind.” Source: Nature www.shafaqna.com