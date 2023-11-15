UEFA &FIFA keep silent on Israel’s attacks against Gaza

English
SHAFAQNA-Despite the Israeli military assault on civilians in hospitals and UN schools in the Gaza Strip , but neither the European nor the world football’s governing bodies, UEFA and FIFA, issued a condemnation statement or sanctioned Tel Aviv, unlike in the case of Russia.

The double standards of UEFA and FIFA are quite evident in the case of Israel as when Russia launched a war against its western neighbor Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the two main football bodies issued statements the same day, condemning the war and imposing sanctions on the fourth day against Moscow, suspending Russian clubs and their national teams from participating in all football competitions.

The top regulatory authorities governing European and international football did not suspend Israeli clubs and national teams from their competitions despite their continuous onslaught on Gaza.

