English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

China President Xi meets Biden for first time in a year

0
China President Xi meets Biden

SHAFAQNA-USA President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Wednesday outside of San Francisco in their first face-to-face encounter in a year.

The summit, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, followed efforts between the USA and China to increase high-level communication amid continued tensions.

“We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict,” Biden said at the start of the summit. “Critical global challenges we face, from climate change to counternarcotics to artificial intelligence, demand our joint efforts.”

“For two large countries like China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option,” Xi said in his opening remarks. “Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed.”

Source: cnbc

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Biden has been under pressure to respond to antisemitism & Islamophobia incidents on college

asadian

USA: Tens of thousands march in Washington demanding ceasefire in Gaza

asadian

American Muslim express outrage over Biden’s dismissal of Palestinian death count

asadian

Muslim Americans to vote against Biden in 2024 unless he calls for ceasefire in Gaza

asadian

Pope Francis calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza

asadian

USA’s President to attend next week’s ‘Palestine Summit’ in Egypt

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.