UK: 2 million households in poverty

SHAFAQNA-“Around 2 million households in the UK are in poverty. They have reached a point where they are turning their fridges off to save money”, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) charity.

The JRF stated that four out of five households on universal credit were going without food, turning off heat, not replacing worn-out clothing, and resorting to “desperate measures”.

Its latest cost of living crisis tracker survey revealed that back in October, around 2.8 million UK low-income households accumulated debt to pay for food, while a third sold belongings for cash, and one in six used community “warm rooms”.

The JRF noted that although the government allocated over £12 billion for the cost of living support, 7.3 million households have still gone without food and other essentials in the last six months.