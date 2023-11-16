English
International Shia News Agency
UNSC adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

UNSC adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’

SHAFAQNA-The UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip” to allow for aid delivery and medical evacuations, after four failed attempts to respond to the Israel-Palestine war.

The resolution, introduced by Malta on Wednesday, also called for “corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days” to safeguard civilians, particularly children, ambassador Vanessa Frazier told the Council.

It additionally asked for the unconditional release of captives held in Gaza.

It was adopted by 12 votes in favour, zero against and three abstentions – Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

