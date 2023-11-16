Gaza: Israeli forces still inside Al-Shifa Hospital while USA backs the raid

SHAFAQNA- USA’s President Joe Biden says “not realistic” to expect Israel to stop Gaza war, reiterates claim of Hamas base at Al-Shifa Hospital but offers no proof. Israeli forces launch another raid at the Al-Shifa medical complex in Gaza City on Thursday (16 Nov. 2023), according to a doctor inside the hospital, as Hamas rejects claims of weapons being uncovered during hours-long raid on Wednesday.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry warns against Israel’s ‘misleading fabrications’ about Al-Shifa, where thousands are taking shelter. More than 11,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at more than 1,200.

Reports of some 200 people blindfolded, interrogated and taken to unknown areas

The Israelis are resorting to causing as much destruction as they can. An entire building – the specialised surgeries building – being completely damaged from inside, in addition to blowing up a warehouse for medicine and medical equipment inside the hospital. The Israeli military literally tore it apart – all the partitions, all the walls between the rooms – and all the medical equipment inside the building have been completely destroyed.

There are reports of some 200 people being blindfolded and interrogated and taken to unknown areas; their fate is unknown. According to eye witnesses inside the hospital we spoke to, they said [Israeli troops] started with 30 people who were stripped of their clothes, and taken to the courtyard of the hospital. More people were taken after interrogation, blindfolded and put into groups.

