UN’s Special Rapporteur: Israel Can Not Claim the ‘Right of Self-Defence’

SHAFAQNA- Francesca Albanese, UN’s Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has said that Israel can not claim the right of ‘self-defence’ under international law because Gaza is a territory which it occupies.

Francesca Albanese has reiterated that the “right to self-defence is invoked when a state is threatened by another state”.

Israel, however, “does not claim that it has been threatened by another state. It is threatened by an armed group. It is an armed group within an occupied territory”, she said.

“Gaza itself is not a standalone entity. It’s part of the occupied territory … Israel cannot claim the right to self-defence against a threat that emanates from the territory it occupies,” Albanese added. Her comments came in a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia.

Source: aljazeera, dawn

