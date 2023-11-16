English
Germany: Police carried out large-scale raids on several Muslim associations

SHAFAQNA-German police carried out large-scale raids on several Muslim associations, authorities said on Thursday.

The raids were carried out as part of an investigation into the activities of the Islamic Center in Hamburg (IZH) and five other groups which were allegedly carrying out activities against the constitutional order in Germany, said the Interior Ministry.

“In order to further clarify this suspicion and to secure evidence, a total of 54 properties in seven federal states have been searched since 6 am on the orders of the responsible administrative courts,” said a ministry statement.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

