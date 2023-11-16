Gaza: Israel signals wider attacks in south

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said on Thursday (16 Nov. 2023).

Signalling a possible expansion of attacks in areas where hundreds of thousands of people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into UN-run shelters and family homes.

Broadening the offensive in the south – where Israel already carries out daily air raids as part of its indiscriminate war on Gaza – threatens to worsen an already severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

Over 1.5 million people have been internally displaced in the Gaza Strip, with most having fled to the south, where food, water and electricity are increasingly scarce.

