English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle East

Gaza: Israel signals wider attacks in south

0
Israel signals wider attacks in south

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said on Thursday (16 Nov. 2023).

Signalling a possible expansion of attacks in areas where hundreds of thousands of people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into UN-run shelters and family homes.

Broadening the offensive in the south – where Israel already carries out daily air raids as part of its indiscriminate war on Gaza – threatens to worsen an already severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

Over 1.5 million people have been internally displaced in the Gaza Strip, with most having fled to the south, where food, water and electricity are increasingly scarce.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Ahil Hospital in Gaza is under siege by Israeli tanks

asadian

Muslims report ‘skyrocketing’ number of Islamophobic incidents across Canada

asadian

Increasing diplomatic backlash against Israel’s violence in Gaza

asadian

Time: Rise of Islamophobia have negative mental health impacts on Muslims in world

asadian

Gaza: Israeli forces still inside Al-Shifa Hospital while USA backs the raid

asadian

UNSC adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.