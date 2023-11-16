Dozens of migrants missing after boat overturns near Yemen

The incident took place on Sunday (12 Nov. 2023) in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, the UN’s agency said.

The boat was carrying around 90 migrants, including 60 women, and was heading towards Yemen from Djibouti when it went down, the statement said.

Yemeni coastguards rescued 26 people, the IOM said, adding that the accident was a result of engine failure in rough waters.