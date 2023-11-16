English
International Shia News Agency
Dozens of migrants missing after boat overturns near Yemen

SHAFAQNA- At least 64 African migrants are missing after their boat overturns near Yemen, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) .

The incident took place on Sunday (12 Nov. 2023) in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, the UN’s agency said.

The boat was carrying around 90 migrants, including 60 women, and was heading towards Yemen from Djibouti when it went down, the statement said.

Yemeni coastguards rescued 26 people, the IOM said, adding that the accident was a result of engine failure in rough waters.

Source: Barron

