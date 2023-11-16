English
Increasing diplomatic backlash against Israel’s violence in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- An increasing number of countries are breaking diplomatic relations with Israel or recalling envoys in condemnation of the relentless bombardment of Gaza.

Bolivia was the first country to cut ties with Tel Aviv in late October, followed by Belize this week. Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Bahrain, Jordan, Turkey, Chad, and South Africa have all pulled their ambassadors from Israel in the face of its refusal to agree to even a pause in the conflict, as public anger amounts across the world over the soaring death toll and the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.

South Africa, in particular, has been acutely critical of Israel’s war. On Wednesday, the country’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor called for an end to “this real crime against humanity”.

Pandor also reiterated calls for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold Israel accountable for violations of international criminal law resulting from its ground offensive and airstrikes in Gaza.

Source: The New Arab

