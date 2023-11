SHAFAQNA-The National Council of Canadian Muslims reports a 1,300 per cent increase in the number of hate incidents since Oct. 7.

Samer Majzoub, president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, says the level of anti-Islamic hate crimes and intimidation reported since Oct. 7 has soared.

“Honestly, it hasn’t just increased, it has skyrocketed,” Majzoub said Monday. “It has even exceeded the level we saw after the 9/11 attacks. And we’re seeing new types of anti-Islamic harassment.”

Source: montrealgazette

