UK’s Palestinian film festivals return next month

SHAFAQNA- UK’s Palestinian film festivals are are set to take place in Leeds, Bristol, and London next month. Organisers will help bring context to the Palestinian cause beyond mainstream media narratives.
While the Surrey Palestine Film Festival announced that it would be postponed this year in the wake of Israel’s war on Gaza, other festival organisers said that the “heightened interest” in Palestine had led to the need for “calm and respectful spaces”.
The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival will be the first in this year’s programme consisting of 13 films and other cultural activities such as Palestinian music and embroidery. Festivals in London and Bristol will follow soon after.