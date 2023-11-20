SHAFAQNA- The book “In Allamah’s Presence” compiled by Muhammad Husayn Rukhsand and translated by Tawus Raja is published by Tawheed Institute in Australia.
The book is quite diverse in terms of its contents for it covers a variety of topics pertaining to the Islamic belief system, the Qur’an, Hadith, history and self-purification. As the questions from students are from different sessions, the readers can go to sections that they find interesting without missing the context.
Subjects discussed are Theology & Monotheism, Creation of the world & Humankind, Determination & Free will, Revelation & Prophethood, The previous Prophets & Religion, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Imams (AS), Ethics & Mysticism, Supplication & Prayers.
