SHAFAQNA- The book “In Allamah’s Presence” compiled by Muhammad Husayn Rukhsand and translated by Tawus Raja is published by ‎Tawheed Institute in Australia.

The book is quite diverse in terms of its contents for it covers a variety of topics pertaining to the Islamic belief system, the Qur’an, Hadith, history and self-purification. As the questions from students are from different sessions, the readers can go to sections that they find interesting without missing the context.

Subjects discussed are Theology & Monotheism, Creation of the world & Humankind, Determination & Free will, Revelation & Prophethood, The previous Prophets & Religion, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Imams (AS), Ethics & Mysticism, Supplication & Prayers.

