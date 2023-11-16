Italy opposition leader calls on government to stop arms supplies to Israel

SHAFAQNA-Leader of populist opposition party and former Premier, Giuseppe Conte, called on Italy’s far-right government to stop arms supplies to Israel.

He said, addressing Foreign Minister and Vice Premier, Antonio Tajani.

Tajani rejected the accusation, saying “cowards are somewhere else”.

Conte had specifically referred to the government’s “cowardly attitude,” adopted on 27 October at the UN with the abstention from the resolution on the humanitarian truce in Gaza.

“Cowards certainly do not sit on the benches of this government,” Tajani said. “Perhaps the cowards are somewhere else, Mr Conte … and I ask you to use a more appropriate language from a man who was prime minister.”

Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has defended the government’s decision to abstain in the vote. “It was the most balanced of all the possible positions,” Meloni said after the vote. “It is no coincidence that it was the position of most of the EU, European and G7 countries.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

