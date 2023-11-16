AOHR UK: Parliament’s vote to continue the genocidal war by Israel confirms its participation in this crime

SHAFAQNA- British Parliament’s vote to continue the genocidal war by Israel is dangerous and confirms its participation in this crime, the Arab Organisation for Human Rights in the UK (AOHR UK) said.

The vote of the British Parliament yesterday in favour of continuing the war, despite the millions marching in protest against the war and calling for a ceasefire, was not surprising. Since the beginning of this war, the British government has taken a disgraceful position – in violation of international law – and supported the Israeli crimes against the civilian population, under the pretext of the right to self-defence.

AOHR UK sent a letter to the new Foreign Minister, David Cameron, stressing that Britain should stop supporting the Occupier, supporting its serious war crimes and crimes against humanity, as it would result in the legal prosecution of its officials as partners in these crimes.

AOHR UK also reminded the new Foreign Minister of the statements he made in 2010 in which he rejected besieging of the Gaza Strip, describing it as a “concentration camp”. This confirms that the Israeli Occupation is the source of violence in the region.

AOHR UK called on the new Minister of Foreign Affairs to stop the flow of arms to Israel and to cancel all contracts with it. It also called for prosecuting and preventing dual nationals from travelling to Israel to serve in the Occupation army in its genocidal war.

Source:Middle East Monitor