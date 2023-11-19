Former diplomat: “War in Gaza has no clear future”

SHAFAQNA- Regarding the transformations in Gaza and its future, the former Iranian ambassador to Jordan, Nosratollah Tajik says: targeted genocide, ethnic cleansing, collective punishment, crime against humanity, and war crime in Gaza are a stigma attached to the Westerners that are not erased even with the trial of Netanyahu and commanders of the Israeli army.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future regarding the future of the war in Gaza and massacre of Palestinians by Israel, the former Iranian ambassador to Jordan, Nosratollah Tajik, said: this war does not have a clear future! On the other hand, it has become a personal issue for Netanyahu and has been tied to his political destiny! Israel’s national security has never been tied to political fate of a prime minister! Therefore, the Israeli army is trying to destroy Hamas but Hamas cannot be destroyed. It is a reflection. Palestinians have a right and that is returning to their homes, but these two actors cannot alone figure out the fate of this war. Other secondary actors who are involved in this matter have a great effect. The result depends on how main and secondary actors perform. We should see how long this confrontation can last.

The Israeli army does not have the capacity for a long and extensive war

“Basically, the Zionist regime’s army does not have the capacity for a long and extensive war. This is due to the structure and texture and problems such as the effect of judiciary bill and demonstrations against Netanyahu. Today, Israeli society is facing a decline in national cohesion and does not have the ability for a long-term resistance. Activities of this regime are mostly immediate and beating movements. Even today, it is unlikely that this army can tolerate the war in long-term,” he added.

Today, political negotiations are followed but due to indulgence of Netanyahu and his supporters like the US, a humanitarian ceasefire has not at least been formed. We are witnessing libertinism of Netanyahu who did not even accept the proposal of a temporary humanitarian ceasefire proposed by the US and rejected it! The result depends on the type of the game of Arabs and heads of the Arab and Islamic countries, resistance groups, the European Union and international organizations. It is said that international organizations are faced human casualties where more than 70 members of these organizations have been killed due to such crimes against humanity committed by Netanyahu.

Netanyahu and the army have been accused of targeted massacre and collective punishment

“Through these conditions, public opinion pressure in the western world is increasing day by day. We are facing internal pressure against Netanyahu and Israel, and there is also international public opinion pressure against him. Attacks on civilians and martyrdom of children and women are examples of not observing international humanitarian law, war crime, targeted genocide, ethnic cleansing and crime against humanity,” the former diplomat said.

He added: And specifically, Netanyahu and the army have been accused of targeted massacre and collective punishment. If public opinion and diplomatic and political activity starts against the Zionist regime and Netanyahu, perhaps a positive result is obtained. Naturally, in that case, fate of the war will be figured out in another way. Along a scorched-earth policy, the Zionists, in my opinion, are looking for destruction of tunnels and infrastructures of Gaza and in such circumstances, the global atmosphere can be helpful. It helps establish a ceasefire, immediate aid for basic needs such as medicine and food for the people of Gaza and exchange of prisoners.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com