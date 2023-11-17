English
Afghanistan: Taliban detained a protesting girl in Kabul

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – Sources among protesting women confirmed that Parisa Azadi, a member of the “Afghan Women’s Movement for Justice and Freedom,” has been reported detained by the Taliban in western Kabul.

Nasrin Naseri, the spokesperson for this movement, told Shafaqna Afghanistan’s reporter that Ms. Azadi was arrested on Tuesday from a print shop while producing a protest banner.

Taliban has not yet commented on this matter. This marks the fourth detained female protester in Kabul by the Taliban in recent times.

Manizhe Sadeghi, Julia Parsi with her son, and Neda Parwani with her husband and their four-year-old child have been in Taliban captivity for about two months, and so far, there is no news about their fate.

Since their recent takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on freedoms and women’s rights. They have detained, tortured, and imprisoned women protesters in various instances, marking a concerning trend.

