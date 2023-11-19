Afghanistan: Discovery of 40 new emerald mines in Panjshir

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Taliban’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum in Panjshir Province has announced the recent discovery of forty new emerald mines in the region.”

According to Shafaq Afghanista’s News Agency, the press office of the Taliban’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum in Panjshir Province stated that Mullah Mohammad Qasim Amiri, the head of Mines and Petroleum in Panjshir, mentioned in a meeting with the governor of the province that mines have been discovered in the Perian district.

The head of Mines and Petroleum in Panjshir Province added that so far, 1,250 emerald mines have been identified in this province.

The Taliban’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has auctioned off emerald mines in Panjshir to national traders several times so far.

It is worth noting that since the Taliban takeover, the extraction and sale of the country’s mines, especially Panjshir emeralds, by the Taliban, have been conducted illegally.

Source: SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN

www.shafaqna.com