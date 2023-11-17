Nature: Britain first approved CRISPR gene editing as a treatment for diseases

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- In a world first, the UK’s medicines regulator has approved a therapy that uses CRISPR gene editing to treat the disease. The decision is another high point for biotechnology, which has been routinely hailed as revolutionary in the decade since its discovery.

According to Nature, the therapy, called Casgevy, is designed to treat sickle cell anaemia and β-thalassemia. Sickle cell disease, also known as sickle cell anaemia, can cause debilitating pain, and people with β-thalassemia may need regular blood transfusions.



Kay Davies, a geneticist at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, commented to the UK Media Center, “This is a fundamental confirmation that opens the door to the further application of CRISPR therapies for the potential treatment of many genetic diseases”.

Source: Nature www.shafaqna.com