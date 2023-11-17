English
Nature: EU will allow the use of the controversial herbicide glyphosate for another ten years

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- After months of debate, the European Commission has decided to extend the license of the herbicide glyphosate and allow its use in EU countries for another ten years.

According to Nature, following yesterday’s decision, the Commission issued a statement saying that, based on an extensive safety assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), it would renew the license “under certain new conditions”. and limitations.

These include a ban on using the chemical to dry plants before harvest and “the need to take certain measures to protect non-target organisms.” The statement added that governments can still restrict the use of glyphosate in their countries if they consider the risks to be too high, particularly given the need to protect biodiversity.

Source: Nature

