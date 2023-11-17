Jabalia residents dig with ‘bare hands’ as casualties from Israeli air attack mount

SHAFAQNA-At least 18 are dead in a series of Israeli army attacks on Gaza’s largest refugee camp.

The Israeli army has ended its raid of the Ibn Sina Hospital complex in the occupied West Bank near Jenin refugee camp. At least 14 people were injured.

Gaza is under a communications blackout due to a lack of fuel for generators.

Ashraf al-Qudra, the Gaza health ministry spokesman, says “thousands of women, children, sick and wounded are in danger of death” as Israeli raids on al-Shifa Hospital continue for a third night.

At least 11,470 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, but the death toll has not been updated for days due to the collapse of the enclave’s health system, which collected data. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.

Director: Al-Shifa Hospital is a ‘mass grave’

As Israel continues its raid of al-Shifa Hospital, the director of al-Shifa says the medical compound has become a “big prison” and a “mass grave” for all those inside.

Muhammed Abu Salmiya tells Al Jazeera that there are 7,000 people in the hospital and staff are still working to help patients but they “lost all those who were in the intensive care unit”.

“We are left with nothing, no power, no food, no water. with every passing minute, we are losing a life. Overnight we lost 22 persons, [and] for the past three days the hospital has been kept under siege,” Salmiya said.

He added that they have appealed to leave the hospital but are being denied by Israeli forces.

“It’s a war crime. A full-fledged war crime,” he said.

