English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

USA: Law firms accused of fueling Islamophobia & anti-Palestinian hate

0
anti-Palestinian hate

SHAFAQNA-In a letter to more than 100 of America’s top law firms, 13 national and regional bar associations called for the law firms to address Islamophobia and anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian hate.

“Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and other legal professionals, including many attorneys of color and Jewish attorneys, are terrified to openly express sympathy for the plight of Palestinians for fear of retribution,” the letter said. “Many legal professionals of Palestinian or Arab heritage, or who identify as Muslim are even afraid to reveal their heritage or religious affiliation to their colleagues.”

The members of the Muslim bar associations said they were “dismayed” that there was only a “brief reference” to Islamophobia in the recent letter that leading law firms sent warning elite universities to crack down on antisemitism on campus or else the schools and their students would face consequences.

That November 1 letter said there is “no room for antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism or any other form of violence, hatred or bigotry on your campuses, in our workplaces or our communities.”

 

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Jabalia residents dig with ‘bare hands’ as casualties from Israeli air attack mount

asadian

AOHR UK: Parliament’s vote to continue the genocidal war by Israel confirms its participation in this crime

asadian

Italy: Opposition Leader calls on government to stop arms supplies to Israel

asadian

Gaza: Al-Ahil Hospital is under siege by Israeli tanks

asadian

Canada: Muslims report ‘skyrocketing’ number of Islamophobic incidents

asadian

Increasing diplomatic backlash against Israel’s violence in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.