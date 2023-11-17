Germany proposes bill to enforce pro-Israel sentiment as condition obtaining citizenship

The Bundestag said that an 80-minute debate on Friday would discuss two draft laws that propose imposing strict penalties for alleged antisemitic expression and making citizenship conditional on recognising Israel and keeping clear of criticising it.

The laws, submitted by the Christian Democratic Party’s (CDU) parliamentary group, were described as a bid to combat antisemitism amid rising tension in the country following Israel’s war on Gaza.

The bills would criminalise the denial of “the right of the State of Israel to exist”, as well as German citizenship to be “made dependent on a commitment to Israel’s right to exist”.