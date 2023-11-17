Gaza’s oldest Mosque ‘hit’ by Israeli air strike

SHAFAQNA- Gaza’s oldest Mosque, the Great Omari Mosque located in the Old City, has reportedly been hit by an Israeli air strike on Thursday (16 Nov. 2023), according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

Middle East Eye could not independently verify the reports of the strike or confirm the extent of the claimed damage due to ongoing risks to its reporters in the area.

Also known as Gaza’s Great Mosque, it is the oldest in the besieged region and was built around 700 CE during the Umayyad period. Its structure was developed out of the older cathedral of John the Baptist, which was built in 406 CE.